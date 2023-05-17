Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Down 9.6% in April

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,527,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,527,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 89,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,659. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

