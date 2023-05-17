International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock worth $2,021,494 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,074,000 after purchasing an additional 466,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Seaways by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Seaways Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. 34,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.02. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. Research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

