Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Sells $16,155.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $16,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ICE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.