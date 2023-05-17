Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

