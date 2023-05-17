Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. 10,017,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,343,102. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

