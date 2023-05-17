Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,456 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.9 %

CAT stock opened at $207.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

