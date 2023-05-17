Intech Investment Management LLC Has $17.59 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2,795.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,066 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of EQT worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of EQT by 569.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

