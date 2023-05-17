Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 184,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 84,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

