Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $459.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.