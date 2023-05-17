Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 914 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE opened at $378.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

