Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,328 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after buying an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MCO opened at $307.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.83 and a 200-day moving average of $297.25. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

