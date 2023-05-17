Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INSE. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $364.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.63. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 497.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 227,632 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

