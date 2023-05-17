Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $11,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,248,164 shares in the company, valued at $95,753,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $11,355,000.00.

JFrog Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 764,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

