Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Down 1.4 %

FSLR stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.76. 3,134,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 671.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,738,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

