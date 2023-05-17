Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Sells 132,300 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $7,886,403.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. 2,250,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $132,721,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,429,000 after buying an additional 1,884,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.