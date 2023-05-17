Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells 3,487 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $103,389.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. 642,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,496. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

