Insider Buying: Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) insider Thomas P. Tulaney purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PFIS traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848. The stock has a market cap of $281.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

