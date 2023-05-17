Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders bought 2,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,360.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.85.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
