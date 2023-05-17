Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders bought 2,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,360.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fathom Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

Fathom Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Fathom by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fathom by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fathom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.