Insider Buying: Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CIO Purchases 9,264 Shares of Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) CIO Shaul Kuba bought 9,264 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $45,949.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 9,079,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,033,561.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Shaul Kuba acquired 11,705 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $55,130.55.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Shaul Kuba acquired 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,156. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

