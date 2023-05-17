Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Holdings Lifted by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 3.3% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 207,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 979,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after buying an additional 250,205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 433,348 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $21,298,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $13,673,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS POCT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 31,567 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $507.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

