Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of INFI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,711.11% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

