indie Semiconductor, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for indie Semiconductor in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for indie Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of INDI opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at $43,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 398,900 shares of company stock worth $3,858,820. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $29,863,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,585 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after buying an additional 2,533,293 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,130,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after buying an additional 1,605,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

