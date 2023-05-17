Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Independent Bank Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, CTO Barry H. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,982.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, CTO Barry H. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,982.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $21,398,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Independent Bank by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

