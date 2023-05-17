Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes $229,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,440 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.7 %

RIVN opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.