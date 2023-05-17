Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,269 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Snap were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Snap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Snap by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Snap by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,320,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,320,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 435,732 shares of company stock worth $4,498,070 over the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

