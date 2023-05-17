Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,490,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

