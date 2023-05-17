Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $360,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.68. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.32.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

