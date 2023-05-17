Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 119,481 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

