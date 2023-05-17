Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 315,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $301.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.32%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.27.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

