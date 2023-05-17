Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.60 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.28). 329,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 469,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.40 ($1.27).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £421.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

In other news, insider Simon T. Laffin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £92,000 ($115,244.90). Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

