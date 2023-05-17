Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) PT Raised to $10.00 at Maxim Group

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 281.68% from the stock’s current price.

Immutep Stock Performance

Shares of Immutep stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 77,764,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Immutep by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Immutep during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immutep by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

