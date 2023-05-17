Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.64. Immunovant shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 191,124 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Immunovant Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 761.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 45,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

