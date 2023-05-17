IMC Chicago LLC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPD)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPD – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPD. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAPD opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

