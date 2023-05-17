IMC Chicago LLC Invests $416,000 in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 48.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $190,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of BAR opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

