IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 416,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,708,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 59.29% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

