IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.78

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 8859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IESC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IES Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

Institutional Trading of IES

IES Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IES by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 511,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

