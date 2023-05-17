IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.78

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 8859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IESC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
IES Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.
Institutional Trading of IES
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.
