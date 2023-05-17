IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 976.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,038 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at $25,877,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

