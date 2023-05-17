ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ICL Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.1132 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

