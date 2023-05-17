ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Shares Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a P/E ratio of 95.29.
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
