Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURC opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $141.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Hurco Companies Increases Dividend

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.68 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HURC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

