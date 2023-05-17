Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Trading Down 1.9%

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €65.00 ($70.65) and last traded at €65.48 ($71.17). 291,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.76 ($72.57).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($70.33) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is €64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.