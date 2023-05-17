Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

