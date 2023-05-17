HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Down 9.0% in April

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE HUBS traded up $10.79 on Wednesday, hitting $485.25. 679,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,447. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $487.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.