Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.43 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.48 or 0.00031314 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $116.13 million and $3.43 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00123210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,693,088 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

