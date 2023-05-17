Hop Protocol (HOP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $535,005.68

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0926 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $535,005.68 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

