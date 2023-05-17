Hooked Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.06 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00005428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $72.26 million and $13.06 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.47996646 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $12,997,900.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

