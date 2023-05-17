Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $318.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $352.00 to $318.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.68.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $282.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $285.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.26.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.