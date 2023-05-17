Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:HD traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.26. The company has a market capitalization of $295.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.