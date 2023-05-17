Holders Technology plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HDT stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,266.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.90. Holders Technology has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.57).

In other Holders Technology news, insider Victoria Blaisdell sold 27,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.90), for a total value of £20,010.96 ($25,066.97). 73.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company also operates as a lighting and wireless control solutions (LCS) provider. It operates in two segments, PCB and LCS.

