HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

HNI has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,371. HNI has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HNI by 34.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after buying an additional 545,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

See Also

